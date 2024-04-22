Back From Hiatus, Annual Antique Tractor Crossing Returns to Mackinac Bridge

We Michiganders know about the annual Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge-- it's tradition!

But I'll be the first to admit I had no idea that during the weekend following the annual Labor Day trek, the "Mighty Mac" belongs to the tractors.

Get our free mobile app

After a yearlong hiatus due to construction the annual event is set take place on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Here's what we know about the 16th Mackinac Bridge Antique Tractor Crossing:

Mackinac Bridge tractor crossing David Bott via YouTube loading...

Thousands of vintage tractor enthusiasts will make the pilgrimage to Mackinaw City and St. Ignace to spend the weekend "Up North" with fellow farmers and tractor lovers alike. The events surrounding the bridge crossing include a tractor show, games, ice cream social, and vendors, but Saturday is when the real fun takes place!

Nearly 50 antique tractor clubs from not only Michigan, but from all over the country will participate in the annual tractor trek across the bridge. Locations like Kalamazoo, Indiana, and even Texas will be represented. I had no idea this was such a big deal!

Mackinac Bridge tractor crossing David Bott via YouTube loading...

When Does the Crossing Start?

Tractors will begin staging early Saturday morning from the south end (Mackinaw City side) of the bridge and begin to cross between 8:45-9:00 a.m. These tractors drive "low and slow" so as you can imagine, it takes quite a bit of time for these vehicles to make it from one side to the other. The event typically ends around 2:00 p.m.

Do They Close the Bridge?

In fact, they do not. In fact, in all the years they've been doing this event the bridge has never closed to regular traffic.

Antique tractors will occupy the outer northbound lane while regular bridge traffic uses the outer lanes. Can you imagine passing a thousand vintage tractors while making a typical trek Up North?

In addition to antique tractors you can also find antique snowmobiles groups, ORVs and ATVs clubs, and Mini Cooper fanatics. Check out the tractors in action below:

Connecting the State: Making the Mackinac Bridge Gallery Credit: Scott Clow