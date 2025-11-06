Detroit Tigers Veteran Brandon Inge has just announced a new mobility strength training facility in Michigan for both youth and elite athletes.

In a recent post on social media Inge confirmed, "Yep! The rumors are true!!"

"Built on Grit. Backed By Experience."

According to the website the new Inge Performance Lab will offer an elite experience for athletes of all skill levels and include access to state-of-the-art training equipment with real-time tracking and certified coaches on site.

Located in Brighton, Michigan, Inge Performance Lab is now offering memberships online ahead of the grand opening. However, if you want to be the best-- you better be willing to pay up!

It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to be the best. You've got to be willing to shed a lot of tears and sweat, and a couple bucks too as monthly memberships range from $99 to $600. Inge's new training facility will feature:

Six state of the art HitTrax enabled batting cages

Full indoor turf infield

Customized strength and conditioning programs for all ages and skill levels

Inside the lab, athletes train with purpose. From HitTrax-enabled batting cages to dedicated zones for strength and speed, every part of our facility is designed to push you past your comfort zone. Whether it’s the offseason grind or prep for your next big moment, you’ll find the tools and coaching for game-changing growth. -- Inge Performance Lab

