Bowie From The SPCA of Southwest Michigan Needs A Home

This 8 week old kitten is so loving and would make a perfect pet.

Every so often you meet an animal that steals your heart, and Bowie is one of those animals! Bowie was born at a shelter and taken in by the SPCA of Southwest Michigan when he was only 3 days old. Since then Bowie has been at the SPCA and now he is old enough to be placed in a loving forever home. Bowie likes to talk, be held and is very kind! Bowie will make a wonderful pet Could he be your new fur baby?