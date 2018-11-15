Bowie From The SPCA of Southwest Michigan Needs A Home
This 8 week old kitten is so loving and would make a perfect pet.
Every so often you meet an animal that steals your heart, and Bowie is one of those animals! Bowie was born at a shelter and taken in by the SPCA of Southwest Michigan when he was only 3 days old. Since then Bowie has been at the SPCA and now he is old enough to be placed in a loving forever home. Bowie likes to talk, be held and is very kind! Bowie will make a wonderful pet Could he be your new fur baby?
Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis
- Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.
- FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,
- Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,
- One month of free pet medical insurance,
- Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.
Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…
- Blankets
- Gently used blankets
- Towels
- Gently used towels
- Kitty Litter
- Dish soap
- Laundry soap
- Bleach
- Pet toys
- Pet treats
ABOUT THE SPCA:
- WHAT: You can go to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan and meet lots of dogs and cats that are ready for adoption!
- ABOUT: The SPCA is dedicated to addressing the ever-growing plague of pet homelessness. It’s here to save forgotten dogs and cats in our community and place them in responsible forever homes. All animals are fixed, vaccinated and microchipped.
- LOCATION: SPCA of Southwest Michigan: Pet Rescue & Adoption Center, 6955 W KL Ave., Kalamazoo, Michigan
HOURS: Tuesday-Friday 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and by appointment.
WEBSITE: spcaswmich.org