It's the best of both worlds at Michigan newest hidden gem.

The combination bookstore and wine bar hopes to be an affordable community hub where all are welcome to relax and enjoy the finer things in life.

Owners Symantha and Rob opened their dream wine shop, cook book, and housewares store in the fall of 2024 wishing for the business to be,

a welcomed third space between work and home in which members of the community can come together to celebrate wine, culture, and a deep seated love of food and community.

Vesper Books and Wine

That definitely sounds like something I can get behind! Much like the "silent book club" movement that's been taking over Michigan where groups of friends and strangers gather at a local brewery or bar to silently read their own books alongside each other, this is a dedicated space for both bibliophiles and wine lovers alike.

Located in Detroit's Core City neighborhood Vesper Books and Wine began as a dream of Symantha's to bridge gaps in her hometown community. Thanks to partner Rob, who has a background in hospitality, the duo was the perfect pair to bring such a unique idea to Michigan.

Just like people think books and coffee go hand-in-hand, so do books and wine! In addition to open hours the wine bar also hosts special events like tastings, live music, and pop-up shops.

