Bloody marys-- you either love them or hate them! And I just so happen to be someone who loves them. My own personal bloody mary philosophy is the more outrageous the better! I want a mini-meal with my drink.

I used to love the "Massacre Marys" they had at Zoo City Beastro, but now that the restaurant has closed where can we find something similar in the Kalamazoo area?

Get our free mobile app

Everything on Louie's brunch menu is fantastic but really-- I'm there for the build your own bloody mary bar. Each Louie's location offers their brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Be sure to stack those garnishes high!

canva canva loading...

Main Street Pub - Multiple Locations

This chain has multiple locations throughout the Kalamazoo-area and most of them run a Bloody Mary special every Sunday-- I know the one in Portage does. With the Bloody Mary bar you'll find all the fixings: cheese cubes, pickles, olives, and more!

The Dock at Bayview - Richland

If you're looking for the biggest most outrageous bloody marys around, The Dock is the place! They've got some of the biggest Bloody Mary skewers I've ever seen! Everything from brownie bites, to pulled pork sliders, to meatballs are available as sides to go along with your beverage. Get there early because there's usually a line at the door!

Classic Cocktails Reimagined for Michiganders Classic cocktails are classics for a reason; however, sometimes you just want to switch it up a bit! Here are some Michigan twists on some of our favorite cocktails!