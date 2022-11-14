Where Can You Find the Best Mimosas in Kalamazoo?

No Sunday Funday is complete without an adult beverage. We've already found some of the biggest and most outrageous bloody marys in and around Kalamazoo but for those that prefer orange juice to tomato juice, where can you find a fantastic mimosa? Kalamazoo wants to know!

Kalamazoo resident Heather DeForest recently posted in the popular Kalamazoo Foodie Facebook group:

Best Mimosa in Kalamazoo? Food Dance was my favorite :(

Sad face, indeed! It was an emotional rollercoaster watching Kalamazoo-favorite Food Dance struggle to remain in business in spite of numerous setbacks, including the global pandemic. The restaurant definitely left a void in the Kalamazoo restaurant scene after its ultimate closing in April of this year.

So now where do we get our mimosa fix?

Best Mimosas in Kzoo

Thankfully Kalamazoo locals were quick to come to the rescue, as per usual. When it comes to the ultimate Sunday Funday, here are a few fan favorites:

What doesn't Louie's offer? In addition to weekly features like taco Tuesday and wing night Wednesday, Louie's offers brunch on Saturdays and Sundays at both their Trophy House and Corner Bar locations. On their brunch menu, you'll find their "Mammoth Mimosa", build your own bloody mary bar, and they even offer a mimosa flight for $15.

Located on the edge of downtown Kalamazoo, 600 Kitchen offers a trendy ambiance for your weekend brunch. Available Saturdays and Sundays starting at 10:00 a.m., 600 Kitchen offers everything from popular pancake boards to "breakfast charcuterie". You'll find traditional mimosas on their brunch menu, in addition to the "Big-Mosa"-- a half-gallon jug of adult orange juice!

Located near the WMU campus, University Roadhouse has been a staple of Kalamazoo for nearly 30 years. Brunch is served Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., offering everything from breakfast quesadillas to breakfast stew! Sunday's specials include $3 mimosas, $5 AZO bloody marys, and two for $14 Burgers.

Where do you go for Sunday Funday in Kalamazoo?

