Thousands of Bottles Of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled in Michigan
Product recalls have become the bane of our existence as there is always something wrong with something that we have spent our hard-earned money on. That isn't to say that recalls are a negative thing, I just wish the regulations were tighter before these products were allowed to be sent out for purchase.
That could be argued and debated for years but nothing is going to change anytime soon. For now, all we can do is continue to keep our eyes and ears open for any recalls that may affect our lives. Michigan residents should be heading toward their medicine cabinets as this recall could be placing them in harm's way.
There have been over half a million bottles of blood pressure medication recalled because they may contain a cancer-causing chemical. The FDA issued the recall for the medication as a Class II recall.
Are You Taking Blood Pressure Medicine?
Whio.com reports:
Prazosin Hydrochloride is used to treat high blood pressure and in off-label usage, can help treat symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, specifically for nightmares and sleep problems, USA Today reported. The FDA said the medications have an N-nitroso Prazosin impurity C that is higher than the acceptable levels.
The following medication lots are being recalled
Prazosin Hydrochloride, 1 mg capsules, recall number D-0104-2026 (181,659 bottles)
NDC number NDC 0093-4067-01 (100 capsules)
- 3010544A, Exp Date: 10/2025
- 3010545A, Exp Date: 10/2025
- 3010567A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010590A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010601A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010602A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010603A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010652A, Exp Date: 07/2026
- 3010670A, Exp Date: 07/2026
- 3010671A, Exp Date: 07/2026
- 3010678A, Exp Date: 08/2026
- 3010700A, Exp Date: 08/2026
- 3010701A, Exp Date: 08/2026
NDC 0093-4067-10 (1,000 capsules)
- 3010440A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010672A, Exp Date: 07/2026
Prazosin Hydrochloride, 2 mg capsules, recall number D-0105-2026 (291,512 bottles)
NDC 0093-4068-01 (100 capsules)
- 3010398A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010399A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010400A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010401A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010353A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010439A, Exp Date: 01/2026
- 3010388A, Exp Date: 01/2026
- 3010526A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010527A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010591A, Exp Date: 07/2026
- 3010343A, Exp Date: 10/2025
- 3010352A, Exp Date: 11/2025
- 3010468A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010469A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010461A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010629A, Exp Date: 09/2026
- 3010653A, Exp Date: 01/2027
- 3010654A, Exp Date: 02/2027
- 3010679A, Exp Date: 02/2027
- 3010702A, Exp Date: 02/2027
- 3010547A, Exp Date: 04/2026
NDC 0093-4068-10 (1,000 capsules)
- 3010402A Exp Date: 02/2028
- 3010593A, Exp Date: 07/2026
- 3010610A, Exp Date: 09/2026
Prazosin Hydrochloride, 5 mg capsules, recall number D-0106-2026 (107,673 bottles)
NDC 0093-4069-01 (100 capsules)
- 3010403A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010385A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010404A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010405A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010510A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010528A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010354A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010592A, Exp Date: 08/2026
- 3010605A, Exp Date: 08/2026
- 3010611A, Exp Date: 08/2026
- 3010612A, Exp Date: 08/2026
- 3010655A, Exp Date: 02/2027
- 3010703A, Exp Date: 02/2027
NDC 0093-4069-52 (250 capsules)
- 3010430A, Exp Date: 11/2025
- 3010613A, Exp Date: 08/2026
NDC 0093-4069-05 (500 capsules)
3010406A, Exp Date: 02/2026
There have been no instructions on how to handle the recalled medication at this time but most pharmacists are suggesting throwing the medication away after checking the lot number.
