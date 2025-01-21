Michigan residents have recently endured heavy winter snowfall, ice, and frigid temperatures. Many have had to drive in these hazardous conditions. Now, officials warn Michigan drivers to beware of another hidden winter danger.

ALERT: Michigan Drivers Warned To Prepare For Dangerous Black Ice

Winter driving in Michigan isn't just about driving through snow; ice is also a real threat. And experts are sounding the alarm about driving on black ice and some of the most dangerous areas to look out for.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, black ice is completely transparent. It is only called "black" because it takes on the color of the asphalt underneath it. While black ice is difficult to spot because it forms without bubbles and blends into the color of the road, the ice has a glossy appearance when reflecting light. Experts warn that black ice forms on bridges, overpasses, and shaded road surfaces so drive cautiously in these areas.

Black ice can cause vehicle tires to lose traction, making it difficult to brake or steer. Drivers often lose control in these conditions and are urged to do the following:

Slow Down : Before you reach black ice, slow down and ease off the gas.

: Before you reach black ice, slow down and ease off the gas. Avoid Braking: braking causes the vehicle to slide, especially if you brake too hard.

braking causes the vehicle to slide, especially if you brake too hard. Maintain Control: It's best to stay calm and keep the steering wheel straight if you are on black ice.

