The constant noise and hum is maddening to nearby residents and students. What would you do?

A small Michigan community has been plagued by the persistent drone since March 2025 and claim the limited interactions they've had with the property manager leave them with more questions than answers.

Even though I'm a Millennial who grew up alongside the rise of the computer I am by no means a tech wizard; I only started tapping to pay this year! With the limited amount of knowledge I have on cryptocurrencies this is the best summation of Bitcoin I can give:

A computer solves a complex math equation as it "mines" for and earns Bitcoin.

I don't know why the math problem needs to be so long and I'm not sure how that equates to funds in real life but, it does. And that's one of the major issues with the general public and cryptocurrencies-- the masses don't understand them.

Now, imagine if a series of shipping containers and storage units housing these mysterious mining computers suddenly popped up in your quaint neighborhood. A new report from WCMU Public Media claims that's exactly what has happened in a rural Michigan near Sault Ste. Marie.

Located across from Lake Superior Academy both students, educators, and nearby residents are subjected to a constant 70 to 75 decibel hum comparable to a washing machine. The constant drone is actually the sound of cooling fans to prevent the machines from overheating as they mine.

What Are the Rules and Regulations?

With cryptocurrencies being relatively new many municipalities don't have any regulations preventing these mining farms from popping up. It's comparable to when dispensaries first began opening up shop and communities had to create regulations for where they could and couldn't be.

According to Dafter Township supervisor Bob Brown tells WCMU the property and facility owner, Michael Carbonara with Odessa LLC, paid the appropriate fees and applications for his storage facility of, "6 containerized data centers consisting of computer systems managing data.”

However, Brown agrees this incident has highlighted a need for a noise ordinance in the town although if ever implemented Carbonara's facility would most likely be exempt from those new regulations.

This scenario isn't limited to the quiet U.P. and could happen in any corner of Michigan, including here in Kalamazoo. I hope local leaders take this example as a wake-up call to prevent any further encroachment on anyone's personal peace.

