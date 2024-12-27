You had us at birria.

This locally-owned restaurant is serving up a "new generation of Mexican food with old school West Coast flavors." The family-run establishment has been flying under the radar (if you know you know) but their latest birria creation is too amazing to keep to myself. I'm not gatekeeping any longer!

First, What is Birria?

Just when you thought tacos couldn't get any better, along came birria. I'm not sure if TikTok is to blame (or thank) for this recent rise in popularity of birria tacos, but I'm here for it. What's taken social media by storm has actually been around for a very long time!

Birria Tacos Birria Tacos - Canva loading...

Birria is a traditional Mexican stew typically made with goat or beef. It is marinated and slow roasted leaving tender, fall-off-the-bone meat and a delicious consommé (essentially broth) which is perfect for dunking your birria tacos in. Hungry yet?!

Los Mariscos de Pancho

Los Mariscos de Pancho Los Mariscos de Pancho - Google Maps/Canva/Lauren G/TSM loading...

Tucked away along Leonard Street in Grand Rapids, Michigan you'll find Los Mariscos de Pancho; a tiny little shop with an even tinier dining space, but the food is delicious and you won't have to wait long.

While Pancho specializes in seafood dishes it's his birria that's bringing folks in from far and wide! When the catering business first opened their brick and mortar it was their birria pizza and birria ramen that got me in the front door, but thanks to Pancho's recent Tiktok video I'm going to have to make the quick drive up to Grand Rapids soon:





I'm just thinking about biting into that crunchy shell and getting a mouthful of delicious birria; and did you see all that cheese?! Like I said, it's not fair, I can't gatekeep this any longer! Check out Pancho's full menu here.

