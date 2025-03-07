Michigan DNR Urges Hunters to Follow Bird Flu Safety Guidelines

The Michigan DNR is asking hunters to take precautions as the risk of bird flu continues to rise across the state.

Also known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, this virus can affect both wild and domestic birds as well as dairy cows. According to the CDC as of March 4, 2025 bird flu has been detected in 12,467 wild birds and there are 17 states with outbreaks in dairy cows.

Get our free mobile app

Several states, including Michigan, have already begun screening milk and cheese amid bird flu concerns but how concerned do we need to be for bird flu in our own back yard?

A news release from the health department in Allegan County is reminding all hunters, bird owners, and poultry handlers to take proper precautions as bird flu has been detected in Michigan's lower peninsula:

In Michigan, bird flu has been detected in both backyard flocks and wild birds. So far this year, data provided by DNR states that 300 dead birds have been found to have bird flu in Michigan. Bird flu spreads easily among birds and, while rare, can spread from birds to people. People who work closely with and handle live birds are most at risk of bird flu, so additional safety precautions are recommended.

This news comes after dead birds and ducks were spotted washing up on the shores of Lake Michigan. Residents and hunters are asked to make an observation report with the Michigan DNR here if they see six or more dead wild birds.

Property owners who encounter dead wild birds on their land are responsible for disposing of the bodies, but the DNR may still want to do testing if they meet the six or more threshold. If the bodies are a risk to people or pets you are encouraged to wear gloves and eye protection, double bag the bodies, and throw them away with your regular trash pickup.

Other safe handling practices for those who work closely with poultry (domestic and wild) from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) include:

Preventing contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing domestic birds indoors or fully enclosing their outdoor area.

Washing hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

If you suspect bird flu in domestic birds contact MDARD immediately at (800) 292-3939 (daytime) or (517) 373-0440 (after-hours). For deceased wild birds calling the DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory at (517) 336-5030.

Michigan Seasonal Snowfall Through February 2025 The winter of 2024-25 has been a record-breaker for snowfall in some parts of Michigan. Here's a look at how much snow has fallen so far this season in several Michigan cities, compared to their all-time records at this point in the year. Gallery Credit: JR