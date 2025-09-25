Just when you thought you were done hearing about bird flu.

Earlier this year, bird flu, also known as high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), grabbed headlines as egg prices surged past $10 per dozen in some U.S. cities and hundreds of dead birds were reported washing up along the shores of Lake Michigan. Although the media has since moved on, the threat of bird flu remains very real.

As is evidenced by this most recent report coming out of nearby Allegan County.

According to state officials from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, Allegan County has reported its first positive bird flu case since the virus was first detected in Michigan back in 2022.

Since late February 2022, Michigan has experienced die-offs in wild birds and mammals across the state due to HPAI...the disease is considered widespread and endemic across Michigan and North America...HPAI has caused extensive illness and death in a range of wild bird species across North America. In particular, waterfowl, raptors, scavengers, gulls and terns have been affected.

According to the State of Michigan, as of this writing, there have been 117 confirmed positive cases of bird flu detected in Michigan in 2025 as well as 7 results still pending.

To further stop the spread of HPAI across Michigan health officials urge residents, especially hunters and land owners, to report any concerns or suspected bird flu here. Those with backyard flocks are urged to practice safe handling measures including:

Preventing contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing domestic birds indoors or fully enclosing their outdoor area.

Washing hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Not sharing equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

