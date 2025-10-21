We love spending the day at Binder Park Zoo!

Having grown up in nearby Allegan, outings to Binder Park Zoo were the ultimate field trip. Now, we relive it through the eyes of a new generation as chaperones.

On Facebook the zoo announced it would be closing early on Tuesday, October 21 at 4:00 p.m. for an extra special and well-deserved celebration:

Binder Park Zoo's recent accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums!

If you weren't already aware, the AZA is the gold standard for zoo operations, maintenance, education, and most importantly, care for animals. According to the press release from Binder Park Zoo,

Look for the AZA accreditation logo whenever you visit a zoo or aquarium as your assurance that you are supporting a facility dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great experience for you, and a better future for all living things. The AZA is a leader in saving species and your link to helping animals all over the world.

In case you were wondering, local sources state the zoo has been accredited since the '80s but must undergo rigorous and meticulous inspections every 5 years to maintain AZA accreditation. Adds Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

AZA’s standards continuously evolve to reflect best practices in the zoo and aquarium profession, with a strong emphasis on animal care and wellbeing at their core. Binder Park Zoo has demonstrated a dedication to this exceptional level of care.

Congratulations to the hard-working staff and caretakers for their excellence in service and dedication to protecting global wildlife. We look forward to many more field trips to Binder Park Zoo!

In addition to the zoo in Battle Creek, Michigan's five other AZA accredited zoos include:

