Several of Michigan's favorite brands have announced they will no longer do business in the Great Lakes state, and one retailer plans to close even more locations.

Popular Retail Chain Shutting Down More Locations In Michigan

The list of businesses closing their doors in Michigan continues to grow including Macy's, Best Buy, Family Dollar, and more. According to CNN, the reasons for abrupt closures include bankruptcy, pushing more online sales, stopping losing money from underperforming locations, and a change in customer spending habits. Another retailer has announced more stores will close permanently in Michigan.

Big Lots filed for bankruptcy protection in September and has continued to add stores to its closure list. The retailer says several factors including high inflation, interest rates, and customers' changes in purchasing behavior contributed to its decision to file for bankruptcy. According to a statement from Big Lots:

While the majority of our stores are profitable, we have made the difficult decision to close certain underperforming stores.

While only 13 locations in Michigan were set to close, Big Lots will now permanently close four more locations in the Great Lakes state:

Benton Harbor: 1950 Pipestone Road

1950 Pipestone Road Livonia: 30000 Plymouth Road

30000 Plymouth Road Saginaw: 2580 Tittabawassee Road

2580 Tittabawassee Road Taylor: 23351 Eureka Road

The closures that were previously listed include:

Big Rapids

Coldwater

Holland

Howell

Grandville

Kentwood

Lansing

Madison Heights

Mount Pleasant

Okemos

Petoskey

Portage

Ypsilanti

After the Benton Harbor, Grandville, Livonia, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, and Taylor stores close, 29 Big Lots locations will remain in Michigan.

