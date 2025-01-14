Michigan is home to several big cities offering exciting attractions and entertainment, but plenty of small-town gems bring the same appeal with their own unique charm. One Michigan community is now named one of the best small towns to visit in the nation.

Canva Canva loading...

This Michigan Community Is Now Named 'Best Small Town' In America

TimeOut named the best small towns in America where you'll find quaint shops and restaurants, fascinating histories, fun experiences, and natural beauty. And one picturesque small town is a popular destination that people from across the nation have on their bucket lists of places to see.

Leland lands at #3 on the list of best small towns in the U.S. TimeOut says this town has something to offer everyone and the highlight is exploring the tiny, historic Fishtown:

This small lake town in Northwest Michigan brings the best of coastal charm to locals and visitors. You’ll be surprised to discover award-winning wineries and vineyards like Aurora Cellars and Verterra Winery right down the road, while those who are looking for a more lakey feel can head to Fishtown. This waterfront area is home to fisheries, restaurants, a family-run lodge, and plenty of boats to charter out on the water.

Leland is not only one of the best small towns to visit, it was also named 'most beautiful'. Plan a trip for fun in any season to America's best small town here in the Great Lakes State.

