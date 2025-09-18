Michigan is home to several cities offering exciting attractions and entertainment, as well as small-town gems with their own unique charm, well-preserved historic buildings, quaint shops, and charming town squares. And you'll find two of America's best places to visit are small towns with rich history to explore and plenty of fun adventures in the Great Lakes state.

Two Michigan Towns Named Best Historic Small Towns In America

USA Today ranked America's best historic towns with big histories, making them fun and affordable ways to dive into our nation's past. The nation's best were nominated by an expert panel and voted as the best by readers. And more than one Michigan town makes the list of the top 10.

#7 Mackinac Island

Mackinac Island's history is all about change, and there are plenty of opportunities to see history come alive. According to USA Today:

Now a scenic, car-free northern Michigan vacation spot, Mackinac's history is still on display via numerous museums and original structures. Fort Mackinac is one of Michigan's oldest buildings, now located within a state park, which also features 13 other historic buildings from the 1700s.

#4 Ludington

Another historic Michigan gem, which lands in the top 5, is Ludington. USA Today says:

Ludington, Michigan, built its economy on the lumber industry and has continued to thrive as a shipping port, both by water and by train. Today, visitors come to explore Ludington's small-town charm, enjoy its waterfront location, and shop at its many specialty shops and art galleries.

Plan your Michigan road trip to visit the most historic towns in America: Ludington and Mackinac Island.

