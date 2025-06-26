Whether you've got a taste for a fresh filet of fish, crispy fried shrimp, or buttery lobster, you'll find America's best seafood at one popular spot in Indiana.

Indiana Spot Named One Of The Best Seafood Restaurants In America

Lovefood ranked the best seafood restaurants across the nation, and one Indiana gem with several locations has been satisfying customers' cravings with the highest quality seafood straight from the market.

Get our free mobile app

Caplinger's Fresh Catch, with several locations in Indianapolis, has been serving the freshest seafood in the Hoosier state for over a decade. Lovefood says:

Making quality seafood available in the Midwest was the mission for the owners of Caplinger's Fresh Catch, who opened the market and eatery business in 2013. Since then, they've been making the most of their daily catch and bringing the hungry people of Indianapolis filling food packed with flavor. Their diverse selection of seafood, from catfish and cod to alligator, is served up with house-made breading and sauces from their multiple locations across the city.

Caplinger's Fresh Catch serves unique creations, including the Seafood Philly, made with crab, shrimp, and lobster on a fresh-baked roll topped with peppers and onions and a blanket of melted cheese. Or try the classics, such as fish & chips or the award-winning Lobster Roll. And end your meal on a sweet note with a slice of Key Lime pie.

Try the tastiest seafood dishes in Indiana and the nation at Caplinger's Fresh Catch in Indianapolis.

16 Indiana Towns with Dirty-Sounding Names A majority of these towns were given their names in the mid-to-late 1800s as settlers making their way across the country found unclaimed plots of land and decided to make them their own. While I imagine they thought the names they came up with were innocent, and perhaps a tribute to something in their lives, pop culture has warped our minds to the point since then that we can't help but think of something about the town that was never intended by its founders. Take a look at this list. I guarantee there's at least one name that will make you chuckle. Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan