Indiana Spot Named One Of The Best Seafood Restaurants In America
Whether you've got a taste for a fresh filet of fish, crispy fried shrimp, or buttery lobster, you'll find America's best seafood at one popular spot in Indiana.
Indiana Spot Named One Of The Best Seafood Restaurants In America
Lovefood ranked the best seafood restaurants across the nation, and one Indiana gem with several locations has been satisfying customers' cravings with the highest quality seafood straight from the market.
Caplinger's Fresh Catch, with several locations in Indianapolis, has been serving the freshest seafood in the Hoosier state for over a decade. Lovefood says:
Making quality seafood available in the Midwest was the mission for the owners of Caplinger's Fresh Catch, who opened the market and eatery business in 2013. Since then, they've been making the most of their daily catch and bringing the hungry people of Indianapolis filling food packed with flavor. Their diverse selection of seafood, from catfish and cod to alligator, is served up with house-made breading and sauces from their multiple locations across the city.
Caplinger's Fresh Catch serves unique creations, including the Seafood Philly, made with crab, shrimp, and lobster on a fresh-baked roll topped with peppers and onions and a blanket of melted cheese. Or try the classics, such as fish & chips or the award-winning Lobster Roll. And end your meal on a sweet note with a slice of Key Lime pie.
Try the tastiest seafood dishes in Indiana and the nation at Caplinger's Fresh Catch in Indianapolis.
16 Indiana Towns with Dirty-Sounding Names
Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan
Biggest Roadside Attractions in Indiana
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon