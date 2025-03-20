While plenty of chain restaurants in Indiana offer sandwiches, nothing beats a handmade sandwich on freshly baked bread served with quality meats, cheese, and toppings. One spot in Indiana has been named one of the best sandwich shops in the nation.

This Indiana Spot Is Named One Of America's Best Sandwich Shops

Chowhound recently ranked the best sandwiches in America and awarded the best shops per state. One Indiana gem on the list can add this to the many awards they've received for creating delicious sandwiches that are a Hoosier state favorite.

Subito, with two locations in Indianapolis, makes the list for its scratch-made sandwiches and top-notch customer service. Chowhound says:

In Italian, the word "subito" means "immediately." The owners of this Indiana-based soup and sandwich shop certainly aim to provide just that with their speedy service of fresh house-made comfort meals.

And you know a place is a must-visit if Guy Fieri approves. Subito was recently featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' with Guy proclaiming “Every city needs one of these.”

Yelp also awarded Subito the best sandwich shop title where customers on the website rave about favorites like the Cuban Sandwich served with house-roasted pork shoulder, ham, house pickle, yellow mustard, and Swiss cheese.

Pair your sandwich with a warm bowl of soup like the Country Vegetable made with fresh veggies in a seasoned broth. And add a freshly baked sweet treat to your meal. Subito cookies are house-made and freshly baked every morning.

Stop at one of Subito's locations and taste why it's the best sandwich shop in Indiana and the nation.

