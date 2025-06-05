Summertime in Michigan is the perfect opportunity to pack up the vehicle and head out on a road trip to explore all the Great Lakes state has to offer. Whether in a car or RV, you won't have to travel far to one of the best places in the Great Lakes state to enjoy some warm-weather fun. And Michigan's best RV resort is now named one of the most beautiful resorts to stop and enjoy in America.

Michigan RV Park Now Named One Of The Best RV Parks In America

Reader's Digest ranked the best RV parks in the U.S. to enjoy the great outdoors. Whether you’re a minimalist seeking to disconnect and enjoy the simple life or a glamper who enjoys luxury camping with all the amenities of home on the road, there's one RV resort in Michigan that offers something for everybody to enjoy.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Double R Ranch RV Resort in Belding offers several ways to make your ultimate camping trip an unforgettable experience. Reader's Digest says:

Double R Ranch RV Resort in Belding is one of the best places in America to pitch a tent or park your RV. Open May to October, this family-friendly resort has a lot to offer all the campers on your trip.

Canva Canva loading...

Enjoy Saturday night hayrides, western trail rides on horseback, tubing, kayaking, or canoeing the river. They also have a nine-hole golf course, a softball field, a basketball court, and a volleyball.

Visit one of the nation's best RV parks here in the Great Lakes state, Double R Ranch in Belding.

Do Not Eat Fish From These Michigan Lakes & Rivers According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services eating fish from the following lakes and rivers could pose serious health risks. Be advised! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon