With stunning natural beauty in any season, big cities offering unique foods and entertainment, and plenty of small-town charm, Michigan is an incredible place to call home. And now, two Michigan cities have been named the best places to live in America.

Two Michigan Communities Named Best Places To Live In America

Niche recently ranked the best places to live in America for families, young professionals, homebuyers, and retirees to help anyone find their perfect spot to call home. Niche analyzes places of various sizes and uses factors such as affordability, housing market, schools, and more based on resident reviews and statistics from the U.S. Census. Two Michigan cities ranked in the top 100 in the nation.

Get our free mobile app

#92 Troy

Troy, located in the metro Detroit area with a population of 87,307, was given an 'A +' Niche rating. The city is often praised for its safety, excellent public school system, and overall environment, making it a desirable place to live, especially for families. Troy also offers plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks.

Canva Canva loading...

#19 Okemos

Okemos lands in the Top 20 on Niche's list of best places to live in America. The city receives its A+ rating for its highly rated public schools, housing options, and diversity. Okemos is conveniently located near both the countryside and the greater Lansing area, offering a balance of access to nature and urban amenities. The city also ranked as the #1 place in Michigan to call home.

These Tiny Michigan Counties Have Less than 10,000 Residents These are the counties in Michigan where you can really feel detached from society. Each of these counties have less than 10,000 people living there. Note: population counts are via Wikipedia and 2023 estimates.