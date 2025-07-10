This Michigan Community Named Best Place To Retire In The Midwest

This Michigan Community Named Best Place To Retire In The Midwest

Many Michigan residents look forward to leaving behind the daily grind of work life in their retirement years. And while many may consider a move to a place that offers a more tropical climate, one Michigan town has been named one of the best places to retire in the Midwest.

While the Midwest may not be on many people's radar as a place to retire, Michigan recently ranked 5th in the U.S. as best states for retirement. Offering the right balance between affordable cost of living, tax-friendliness, and healthcare. And one city in the Great Lakes state is the top pick in the Midwest that has plenty to offer retirees.

Canva
Kiplinger ranked 12 great places to retire in the Midwest with Ann Arbor making the Top 5 on the list. Kiplinger says:

Ann Arbor, another college town well-suited for retirees, is home to the University of Michigan, with its extensive educational programs, including the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, as well as sporting events and cultural affairs. Ann Arbor's healthcare facilities are top-notch, and the area's public transportation options are another notable advantage for older residents.

Kiplinger also praises Ann Arbor's top-notch health care facilities and the area's public transportation options as winning attributes for older residents. A downside, however, is affordability. The average home value is $526,671, vs $257,300 for the rest of the state.

