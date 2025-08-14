Michigan is home to some of the nation's most well-known pizza places, serving your favorite pies loaded with cheese and your choice of tasty toppings. And one of America's top spots for the most delicious slice of pizza can be found in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Pizza Joints

Reader's Digest narrowed down the best spots in America that serve consistently delicious pizza and receive rave reviews from loyal customers. One family-owned Michigan spot with two locations has been a neighborhood favorite for the most irresistible slice of pizza.

Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen makes the list for not only its excellent pizza, but also its friendly staff and great atmosphere. Reader's Digest says:

This authentic Italian eatery in Grand Rapids uses a family-secret recipe straight from Sicily to make its dense, doughy pies. Order the “Sfinciuni Pizze”—this half-sheet-pan-sized pizza is what foodie's dreams are made of, with a sweet sauce and big chunks of aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

And there's more than one customer favorite at Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.

Several menu favorites at Licari's include the Pesto pizza, topped with chicken, pesto sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, and balsamic reduction drizzle. And for meat lovers, the Capone is topped with house-made sausage, capicolla, salami, and pepperoni.

Try one of America's best pizza joints found in the Great Lakes state at Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen in Grand Rapids and Hudsonville.

