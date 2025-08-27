Whether you're a fan of deep dish or thin crust, loaded with toppings or classic cheese, you're sure to find a pizza spot in Indiana to satisfy your cravings. But if you're looking for one of America's best slices of pizza to sink your teeth into, you'll find it in the Hoosier state.

Food Network Names Giorgio's Pizza As Indiana's Best Pizza Slice

Food Network ranked America's best pizza joints and picked the best place for an unforgettable slice in every state. And one Indiana spot on the list has been serving its hand-tossed New York-style slices and keeping customers coming back for more than 30 years.

Giorgio's Pizza in Indianapolis is known for its consistently delicious pizza and welcoming atmosphere. Food Network says:

Founded by Neapolitan immigrant Giorgio Migliaccio in 1990, this no-nonsense shop offers a small but mighty selection of pastas, salads, and subs. The real draw, though, is the pizza by the slice. Though Migliaccio's selection includes a couple of stuffed options (meat and vegetarian), the most popular styles are the simple thin-crust New York Neapolitan and the fluffy Sicilian squares.

House favorites at Giorgios's that are sure to please include ready-to-go options like Margherita, Eggplant, and Chicken & Spinach. Or choose from classic options, such as cheese, pepperoni, or the meat-stuffed pizza.

Try the best slice of pizza in America and Indiana, at Giorgio's Pizza.

