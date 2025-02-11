When a pizza style is named after a Michigan city, there's no doubt that the Great Lakes state is home to restaurants that know how to do pizza right. And the best pizza in America can be found in these nine cities in Michigan.

9 Michigan Cities Now Named Best Pizza Hometowns In America

Michigan was recently named the 'pizza capital of the U.S.' Four of the Top ten pizza chains, including Little Caesars, Domino's, Hungry Howie's, and Jet's Pizza, started in the Great Lakes state. But it's not just the national chains in Michigan that serve the best pizza in America.

Pizello named the 250 best cities in America for pizza, offering everything from traditional pizzas to innovative creations. The Top 10 Cities in the nation for pizza are:

New York, New York Tulsa, Oklahoma Los Angeles, California Peoria, Arizona Jonesboro, Arkansas Fullerton, California Iowa City, Iowa Glendale, Arizona Albuquerque, New Mexico Denver, Colorada

Pizello says the average pizza lover will travel up to 26 minutes for their favorite pizza. Thankfully you won't have to travel far to find the best pizza in the country as nine cities in Michigan also made the list.

While no city in Michigan made the top ten, one city made the Top 30. Surprisingly, Detroit was not ranked at the top of the list. Check the list below to see which city in Michigan ranked highest on the list for the best pizza in America.

