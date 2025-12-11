Michigan is home to thousands of spots to pick up a sweet treat, but when you're craving a made-from-scratch slice of your favorite pie, one place in Michigan has been named one of the best pie shops to visit in America.

Michigan Spot Named One Of The Best Pie Shops In America

Lovefood ranked the best pie shops in the U.S. serving the most delicious pies with melt-in-your-mouth crust, indulgent filling, and a satisfying whipped cream or ice cream topper. One of Michigan's most popular bake shops makes the list for serving sweet and savory scratch-made pies for over 30 years.

Achatz Handmade pies are made with flaky crusts and fresh, decadent fillings, with one top seller that Lovefood says is a must-try:

Achatz Handmade Pie Co. was founded by Wendy and Dave Achatz in 1993, and the Michigan 4-berry pie has long been the most popular option on the menu. Created by accident, the pie was born when Wendy had been baking pies all day and had various berries left over, but not enough to make one more of each flavor. So, she mixed the locally grown cherries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, and the rest is history.

Achatz Handmade Pie Co. specializes in fruit-filled pies and other classic choices, but also offers unique creations and savory options, too.

Stop into one of several locations in Michigan and try one of America's best pies at Achatz Handmade Pie Co.

