Kind of a Big Dill: Where to Find Pickle Pizza In and Around Kalamazoo

Pickles-- you either love them or you hate them. I just so happen to be a big lover of dill pickles so if you're like me and can't get enough of the crunchy, dill-flavored deliciousness you'll want to keep reading!

I don't know how or why it started, or who to thank, but I'm loving how the new dill pickle pizza trend has taken off over the last few years. It combines two of my favorite loves: pickles and pizza. If you are just as curious as I am, here's where you might find a pickle pizza in and around the Kalamazoo area:

During a late-night scrolling session, I saw one of my local watering holes, One Well Brewing, posted a new food menu special-- a delicious pickle pizza. According to their post, the new specialty pizza features an "olive oil base, house pizza cheese, dill pickle coins, garlic and feta." It's also vegetarian!

I haven't been to Shakespeare's since my last bar crawl at WMU, but now that I know they have a pickle pizza this just might get me back downtown! Their thin-crust pizza features garlic butter sauce, a four-cheese blend, and garlic dill pickles-- a winning combination in my book! It's all topped with fresh dill and sounds absolutely mouth-watering.

Referring to it as a "fad pie" on their menu, Jac's pickle pizza starts with an alfredo sauce base, featuring Monterey jack cheese, ham, salt and pepper, and in a unique twist: your choice of either bread & butter or dill pickles.

Are you daring enough to try a pickle pizza, or not?

