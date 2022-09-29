What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open.

Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.

Get our free mobile app

Only one nomination per pizza place is necessary and multiple nominations do not count as votes. Nominations will remain open until Thursday, October 6th. Voting will run from Friday, October 7th through Thursday, October 20th. We'll announce the full results on Friday, October 21st. Please do your best to get the spelling of the restaurant name and city correct.

In the 2021 best pizza poll we received nearly 4,500 total votes. Here are last year's top 5.

5 Favorite Pizza Places in Southwest Michigan 2021

#5. Chicago Style Pizza in Portage

#4. Pizza Sam's in Battle Creek

#3. Big Tommy's Pizza in Richland

#2. Jaspare's Pizza in Kalamazoo, Portage, Vicksburg, and Lawton

#1. Steve's Pizza in Battle Creek

Click here to see last year's full poll results of Southwest Michigan's Favorite Pizza Places in Southwest Michigan.

Let's continue our love of pizza by checking out the best pizza places in Michigan by slice size and restaurant name below. I'm not hungry, you're hungry. OK, I'm hungry.

Ranking These 6 Michigan Pizza Spots Based On Slice Sizes Pizza Places In Michigan With Large Pizza Slices