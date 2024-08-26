When craving comfort food, many Michigan residents head to their favorite restaurant for a bowl of perfectly prepared pasta. And if you're looking for a spot that serves the best pasta in America, you'll find that restaurant in Michigan.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Restaurant Named Among 'Best Pasta' Spots In The Nation

LoveFood recently found the best places in the U.S. to get your pasta fix to help fuel your comfort food cravings. One Michigan restaurant is hands down the best in the state for its spin on a comfort food classic.

Get our free mobile app

Giovanni's Ristorante in Detroit, Michigan is one of America's best pasta places. According to Lovefood, the lasagne al forno wins for the best pasta dish on the menu:

Giovanni’s, named for the founder’s father, is especially loved for its lasagne al forno, which diners describe as layer upon layer of perfection. Those who've tried it say that not only can they not stop talking about it, but they can’t stop eating it, either. The recipe is classic: meat, cheese, and béchamel are layered with thin sheets of pasta, and then baked until bubbling.

Giovanni's Ristorante has been crafting its authentic Italian food since 1968. Frank Sinatra, George Clooney, Celine Dion, and many other celebrities have made it a point to stop at Giovanni’s. As the restaurant has landed on many 'best' lists, it's no surprise that they're now recognized for the best pasta dish in the Mitten and the nation.

Read More: Here is Where You Can Buy the Biggest Steak in Michigan

These Are The 25 Best Chinese Restaurants In Michigan We went through the list of the top-rated selections and found a wide variety of Chinese restaurants from across the state that, if you find yourself near, you should probably give them a chance and order from them.