It doesn't necessarily have to be Tuesday in order to enjoy your favorite local taco joint. Mexican food is great any time of the week! Thankfully there is no shortage of authentic, family run Mexican restaurants here in the Kalamazoo area.

Currently, there's a lively debate happening on the Kalamazoo subreddit over where to find the best Mexican food in town. If you were looking for a sign that you need more tacos and margaritas in your life-- this is it!

Get our free mobile app

According to Kzoo residents themselves these are among the top go-to spots for fantastic Mexican food in the area:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Located in the Edison neighborhood at 2015 Portage Street, the building is nothing special-- but don't let looks deceive you! Los Brothers lets their food do the talking. The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays. I hear they make a mean torta.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Also located along Portage Street, the Hispanic grocery store also houses a café inside and is one of Kalamazoo's best kept secrets. The store is open 7 days a week. Find hours and more here.

u/Fast_Hands_Lou says, "Seconding this. Best steak tacos, and the grilled onions/peppers put it to the "bad ass" level."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Despite the name change, the restaurant located on E. Main Street still serves some of the best homemade-style Mexican. You'll find everything from tamales to barbacoa to authentic and refreshing mangonadas.

u/thepassengerelement says, "Absolutely…super homey, very much your grandmothers kitchen type Mexican food."

Abandoned Northern Indiana Taco Bell in Pristine Condition An urban explorer stumbled upon a Taco Bell somewhere in Northern Indiana that's been abandoned for decades. Amazingly, the interior is in very well kept condition.