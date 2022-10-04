Major Chains Aside, Here Are 3 Things Battle Creek’s Dining Scene is Missing

Despite the constant ebbs and flows of the local dining scene, there is no shortage of restaurants when it comes to dining in southwest Michigan. Battle Creek in particular has everything covered from fantastic Mexican food at Torti Taco to monstrous American cuisine at Arlene's Truck Stop, you're sure to find something for every palatte.

However, when it comes to variety in Battle Creek what do you think the city's dining scene is missing? That's what one local, Jason Piper, wants to know!

Jason recently posted the question in a local Facebook group,

What is something (not a chain) that Battle Creek needs in a restaurant?

A loaded question-- that's for sure! I also wonder why Jason is asking. Is he perhaps considering venturing into the restaurant game and is feeling out the local response? Here's are some answers Battle Creek residents shared:

Steakhouse

One of the most popular answers given by Battle Creek diners was the lack of a quality steakhouse-- and I couldn't agree more! Says Amy Diana Moore,

Good steak house affordable for families. We drive to Kalamazoo.

Tina Elkins Dunks also added, "Quality steakhouse!! Quality is key."

Family-Friendly Restaurants

Choosing a place to dine out can be hard enough, but that decision can be made even more difficult when picky eaters are involved! It seems there's a lack of menu-diversity when it comes to kid-friendly, large family-friendly eateries. Says Alyssia Coulter,

I vote for more family friendly places. Peter Piper Pizza was iconic and I miss it so much. I want it back.

Dana Starks took it one step further adding, "Family style restaurants. (Large-Format Dining) Large platters of food placed in the middle of the table for all to share and sample."

Middle-Eastern/Ethnic Food

Battle Creek definitely has the Mexican food scene covered, but what about elsewhere on the globe. Known for their vegetarian-friendly, health conscious cuisine Christopher M. Douglas commented,

A good middle eastern place might do well. Sultans up in east Lansing used to have big platters that served multiple people and they had meat and vegetarian options

Adds Jessica Elliot, "I would say more ethnic foods. Vegan/Vegetarian also would be nice. I miss a good salad bar!!"

What would you like to see in Battle Creek's local dining scene?