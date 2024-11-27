There's no shortage of spots to grab some amazing comfort food in Indiana. One Indiana restaurant is being hailed as one of the best spots in America to indulge in one of our favorite comfort foods... lasagna.

This Italian Restaurant In Indiana Makes America's Best Lasagna

Lovefood found the best spots to get delicious and comforting lasagna dishes in America. So when you're craving luscious layers of lasagna and a taste of Italy, you'll find it at the best spot for lasagna at this family-run Indiana restaurant.

Iozzo's Garden of Italy in Indianapolis takes the #19 spot for America's best lasagna. And according to Lovefood, this rich dish is a meat lover's dream:

Family-run Iozzo’s Garden of Italy (so called because it has a beautiful garden patio), dates to the 1930s – so it’s fair to say its lasagna has stood the test of time. One for the carnivores, the dish is heavy on the meat sauce and can be accompanied by meatballs. It comes artistically draped in both marinara and Alfredo sauces.

And the lasagna isn't the only dish customers rave about at Iozzos. Other classic menu items include Veal Picatta, Short Rib Ragu, and Pork Milanese. Pair any meal with their signature wine too.

And no meal is complete without a sweet treat like Tiramisu or Cannoli. Reserve your spot and try the best lasagna in Indiana and America at Iozzo's Garden of Italy.

