Alfredo sauce is a go-to meal shortcut for plenty of families across Indiana, but before you pour it over tonight's pasta, you may want to check the label. The FDA has now upgraded a recall affecting Alfredo sauce sold in the state to its highest-risk classification.

FDA Issues Highest-Risk Recall For Alfredo Sauce Sold In Indiana

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has upgraded a recall involving Alfredo sold in 41 states, including Indiana, to its most serious warning level. The action comes after a supplier identified a potentially Salmonella-contaminated ingredient. The FDA has classified the recall as a Class I recall, meaning use of the product could result in serious health problems or even death.

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Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness, according to the FDA. The agency added that symptoms typically develop within 12 to 72 hours after infection and may include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Tennessee-based The Coffee Connexion Co. Inc. voluntarily recalled the product, which affects 913 cases of Alfredo sauce packaged in 3-pound, 7-ounce sealed poly bags, with 12 bags per case.

The affected product carries UPC 0039954921963 and product number SSP980713.

Recalled batches include 046188 through 046193 (lot 0126, best by Jan. 12, 2028); 047290 through 047296 (lot 0476, best by Feb. 16, 2028); 048029 through 048034 (lot 0686, best by March 9, 2028); and 049089 through 049094 (lot 1106, best by April 20, 2028).

The FDA's enforcement report states that no press release was issued for the recall and does not indicate whether any illnesses have been reported.

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