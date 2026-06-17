Indiana shoppers may want to take a closer look at their recent Aldi purchases. More than 500,000 packages of macaroni and cheese sold at Aldi stores have been recalled, prompting a warning from federal health officials.

FDA: Macaroni And Cheese Recalled From Aldi Stores In Indiana

The FDA is alerting shoppers about a macaroni and cheese product sold at Aldi that has been pulled from shelves due to an undeclared allergen. The product may contain soy lecithin, which could be dangerous for people with soy allergies or sensitivities. Officials have labeled the recall as a Class II event, meaning any health effects are expected to be temporary or reversible. The following product is included in the recall:

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BEF Foods Inc., the product maker, initiated the voluntary recall on March 23, and the FDA classified it as a Class II recall on June 10.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, 58,405 cases of Park St. Deli Macaroni & Cheese are affected. Each case contains nine 20-ounce packages, bringing the total number of impacted packages to 525,645.

The plastic tubs of macaroni and cheese were sold inside paperboard sleeves. The code information for the impacted products can be found on the FDA's website.

The macaroni and cheese is the second cheesy, pasta-related product to be at the center of a recall this past week.

Alfredo sauce made by The Coffee Connexion Co. Inc. was issued the highest-possible risk recall in 41 states, including Indiana, due to potential Salmonella contamination.

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