While several chain restaurants in Indiana offer their version of Italian cuisine, nothing compares to the dining experience at a classic Italian restaurant. One of the most beautiful spots to enjoy delicious pasta and more has been named the best Italian restaurant in the Hoosier State.

Indiana Spot Now Named Best Italian Restaurant In The State

Lovefood ranked the best restaurant in every state to indulge in comforting, scratch-made Italian cuisine. And it's no surprise that one Indiana gem makes the list with its mouthwatering menu options and upscale ambiance.

Get our free mobile app

Mama Carolla's in Indianapolis serves the most delicious Italian meal in a charming environment that offers an unforgettable dining experience. Lovefood says:

Mama Carolla’s is a stucco house that has been transformed into a glamorous 1920s-style Mediterranean villa. For a magical dining experience, try to get a table on the outdoor patio, where you can dine surrounded by fairy lights, fountains, and Roman statues.

And the food is just as spectacular as the ambiance.

Start your meal with hot, crispy artichoke fritters filled with goat cheese and served with a lemon aioli or cool, and crunchy Bruschetta. For the main course, customers rave about the Rosemary Chicken Lasagna with wild mushrooms, spinach, ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, and tasty tomato butter sauce. Or try the Chicken Involtine with prosciutto ham, fresh spinach, and angel hair pasta in a herbed champagne tomato cream sauce with mushrooms. End your meal with a sweet treat like a slice of housemade tiramisu.

Reserve your spot at the best Italian restaurant in the Hoosier State, Mama Carolla's.

10 Worst Places to Live in Indiana Money Inc. found the worst places to live in Indiana based on significant challenges in terms of economic opportunities, crime rates, education, and overall livability. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams