Michigan is home to some of the best restaurants in the nation for any cuisine you're craving. If you're looking for the most delicious hot dog, you'll find it at one spot named the best hot dog joint in the Great Lakes state.

Popular Michigan Restaurant Named Best Hot Dog Joint In The State

The hot dog is an American icon and Mashed ranked the best place to get the tastiest hot dog with your favorite toppings in every state. And it's no surprise that one legendary spot in Michigan makes the list for its delicious Detroit-style coneys.

American Coney Island in Detroit proves when you do one menu item well, you don't have to change a thing. Serving Detroit-style coneys for decades has loyal customers returning for more year after year. Mashed says it's the secret chili sauce that makes this hot dog special:

Decades ago when the place opened, the Keros family developed a secret chili-sauce recipe that took center stage in every bite. Make sure you do not miss out on this amazing condiment by ordering the "American Special": A frank topped with ground beef, mustard, onions, and that tantalizing chili sauce.

American Coney Island also has a unique take on Pazcki 'filling' with a Coney Pazcki that has been a customer favorite while it's around for a limited time.

Stop by this iconic Michigan gem for the best hot dog in the Great Lakes state, American Coney Island.

