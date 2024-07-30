Love exploring? Featuring waterfalls and woodlands this hiking trail is rated the best in Michigan.

Outdoor adventure site Love Exploring found the best hiking trails in each of the 50 states; any idea which trail they chose as the best in The Mitten?

Not that we don't have a lot of great hiking trails locally in Southwest Michigan, including recent additions in Allegan like the 140-acre Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve, but you'll have to travel to the Upper Peninsula for this one!

But you probably expected that anyway, didn't you?

Tahquamenon Falls, Upper Peninsula, Michigan Bond Falls, Upper Peninsula, Michigan - Canva loading...

Even we "trolls" in the Lower Peninsula can admit that when it comes to spectacular and breathtaking views the U.P. has us beat!

Love Exploring rates this 8 mile hike as "challenging" but so worth the trek:

Big Carp River Trail - Porcupine Mountains

porcupine mountains michigan Porcupine Mountains, Michigan - Canva loading...

Named by the native Ojibwa people for it's porcupine-shaped silhouette, the small mountain range located near Ontonagon, Michigan is 1,979 feet at its tallest peak.

Waterfalls and woodland characterize the wilderness at this park on the shores of Lake Superior, which protects species such as wolves, bears, and the peregrine falcon. Hikers will witness this natural wonder and incredible wildlife when walking the Big Carp River Trail...its reward is unbelievable views of Lake of the Clouds at the end.

About Lake of the Clouds

One of the most photographed areas in the U.P., this lake is a popular destination among tourists, hikers, and anglers no matter the time of year! While the lake is catch-and-release only it's known for its bass fishing.

porcupine mountains michigan Big Carp River Trail, Porcupine Mountains - Canva/Google Maps loading...

