While we may have ginormous mountains of sand, like at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, but do we technically have any real mountains in Michigan?

I've heard of the Porcupine Mountains or the Huron Mountains in the U.P., but what's the highest point here in The Mitten?

What Qualifies As A Mountain?

According to Wikipedia, there is no widely accepted definition of a mountain. Many sources claim that for a time the U.S. Board on Geographic Names once considered a mountain as anything over 1,000 feet above sea level but the organization has since abandoned that qualification.

However, across the pond over in the U.K. anything over 2,000 ft. above sea level qualifies as a mountain. So, is there really one correct answer?

Mt. Arvon

Standing at 1,979 feet above sea level, Mount Arvon is the highest natural point in The Mitten per Michigan.org. Then again, if you're using the U.K. definition then Mt. Arvon it's just shy of mountain status.

Part of the Huron Mountains, Mount Arvon is located just south of Lake Superior near the town of L'Anse, MI. Formed by "glacial action" the scenic Huron Mountains were reportedly considered for National Parks status however the prestigious Huron Mountain Club, of which Henry Ford was a member, was influential in undermining the parks proposal. Rude!

Actually, it's interesting to note there was a time when Mount Arvon was not recognized as Michigan's highest point. Also part of the Huron Mountains range is Mount Curwood, which stands at 1,978 feet above sea level. Curwood held the title of Michigan's highest peak until 1982 when a geological survey determined Mount Arvon to be a foot taller.

Getting There

If you wish to take in the amazing panoramic views from Michigan's highest point, say during peak fall color time for example, you'll need to head to the L'Anse area Up North.

But it might not be easy! According to Awesome Mitten, Mount Arvon once had a reputation as,

...being one of the most difficult state highpoints to reach due to its remoteness and the maze of logging roads one was required to travel to reach the summit.

Thankfully present-day conditions have improved quite a bit as the now well-graded road consists of many twists and turns, but can easily be traversed by most vehicles. Once you get to the parking lot it's only a quick 300-foot walk to the top.

Have you ever visited any of Michigan's "mountains"?

