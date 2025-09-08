Michigan is home to thousands of restaurants that serve classic menu favorites to satisfy any craving. And if you're looking for one of the best spots in America for authentic German cuisine, you'll find it in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan's Best German Restaurant Named One Of America's Best

Cheapism gathered a list of the best German restaurants in the U.S. and crowned a winner in each state where you can find some of the best comfort food around. And one Michigan spot offers a cozy and traditional Bavarian experience.

Dakota Inn in Detroit has been serving classic, hearty German food in a festive and memorable atmosphere. Cheapism says:

The Kurz family has been serving brats and brews in Motor City since the 1930s. Grandfather Kurz started this family-run pub after working in Highland Park’s auto factory and saving up to renovate an old hand laundry. Apart from the authentic food, customers can look forward to piano sing-alongs and an ever-present feeling of gemütlichkeit at the Dakota Inn.

Start your meal at Dakota Inn with the big soft pretzel or the cheese and meat board served with Beemster Smoked Gouda, Amish butter cheese, Piller Old Forest Salami, and crunchy pretzels. For the main course, enjoy the Schnitzel: tender pork cutlet, lightly breaded and sautéed, served with warm German potato salad and seasonal mixed vegetables. For a sweet treat to end your meal, have a slice of Karen's German Chocolate Cake.

Taste the best German cuisine in the nation at Dakota Inn in Detroit.

