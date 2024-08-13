When you think of gas station food in Michigan, you may think of favorites like hot dogs, pizza, and plenty of snacks. But if you're looking for the best gas station food that isn't the average choice, two spots in Michigan are now the best gas station restaurants in the nation.

Two Michigan Spots Named 'Best Gas Station' Restaurants In U.S.

LoveFood picked 31 of the best gas station restaurants in America and it's no surprise that they couldn't pick just one Michigan restaurant.

Coming in at #15 is Detroit 75 Kitchen in Detroit, MI. According to LoveFood, Detroit 75 Kitchen isn't your ordinary food truck parked at a busy fuel station:

It’s a place that people flock to just because the food is so good. People can grab the most delicious sandwiches, wings, and seasoned fries to go or linger on the patio area.

Those delicious sandwiches include the Detroit Cheesesteak and Shrimp Po'Boy.

The #16 spot on the list is a Mediterranean gem in Michigan with four locations.

The original Mr.Kabob located in Berkley, MI serves the freshest food you wouldn't think to find in a gas station off the highway. LoveFood says:

Mr. Kabob opened at Sunoco Gas Station in 2003 and proved so popular that there are now four other locations, including one in downtown Detroit. The original remains and is an unusually good spot for zingy fattoush salad, pitta wraps, and beautifully marinated meats, made in an open kitchen.

Check out America's best spots for gas station food right here in the Great Lakes State.

