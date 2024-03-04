Ohio Restaurant Named Best Place For French Fries In America

Many chain restaurants may come to mind when you think of the best places in Ohio to grab a hot, crispy, and delicious side of fries. But one local pub recently received the crown for best fries served in the Buckeye State and one of the best places to get them in America.

Canva Canva loading...

Ohio Restaurant Serves America's Best Fries

Love Food recently took fries from the side dish to the main event and chose the best places in America to get them. The best fries were picked based on user reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience from their team. This popular eatery in Ohio has won its fair share of accolades from Food & Wine, The Tasting Table, and recently the best 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' in the Buckeye State. And the recognition for their fries is well deserved.

Get our free mobile app

The Senate Pub in Blue Ash, Ohio offers up their now famous fries with other unique menu items like their Spuds Mackenzie hot dog that comes loaded with bacon, duck fat fries, cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & chives. According to Love Food, Senate Pub's fries will change your life:

While the Senate Restaurant is far from a hidden gem, due to the national attention it receives, sometimes places are famous because they really are that good. This restaurant is a case in point, as they serve by far the best fries in the Buckeye State. They come either fried in duck fat until rich and golden brown, or decadently drizzled in truffle oil. No matter which fries are ordered, they are almost guaranteed to be life changing.

Read More: These 8 Baby Names Are Illegal in Ohio

Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular Ohio Food Items Check the list below for food items and their total phthalates per serving according to a study from Consumer Reports. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson