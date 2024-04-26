Two Ohio Restaurants Now Named Top 100 Places To Eat In The U.S.

Ohio is home to some incredible restaurants that are not only famous in the Buckeye State for their delicious cuisine but also in the country. Only 100 restaurants in America were chosen as the top places to eat this year, and two Ohio spots landed on the list.

Ohio Restaurants Are The Top Places To Eat In The U.S.

Yelp recently released its list of the Top 100 Places To Eat In The U.S. In 2024. Yelp analyzed submissions, ratings, review volume, and community input. While some states were completely left off the list, Ohio restaurants take two spots as the best in the nation.

Landing on the list at #13, Express Deli in Brook Park, Ohio. Best known for their Reuben Mac And Cheese, Turkey Pepperoni Wraps, and Chicken Noodle Soup. Express Deli has been serving its unique take on deli food for over 25 years.

Coming in at #92 on the list is Kung Fu Noodle in Kettering, Ohio. Yelp reviewers agree that not only is the food delicious at Kung Fu Noodle but you get an incredible meal at an amazing price in a welcoming, warm, and friendly environment.

Kung Fu Noodle menu favorites from Yelp reviewers include Chinese Authentic Hand-stretched Beef Noodles, Chicken Stir Fried Noodles, Potstickers, and Hot Pepper Pork over rice.

Congratulations to these two amazing spots in the Buckeye State for putting Ohio on the map as one of the best places for incredible food in 2024.

