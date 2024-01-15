Ohio Restaurant Named ‘Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives’ in U.S.

Seeing an Ohio restaurant highlighted on National TV is always exciting, especially on a show like 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' with Guy Fieri. It's even better when an Ohio restaurant is included as one of the show's favorites. And one spot in the state landed on the list as one of the best in the U.S.

Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar Welcome Event Ethan Miller loading...

The Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' in the U.S.

The Food Network's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' follows host Guy Fieri around the country to showcase restaurants and some of their iconic dishes. Delish recently compiled a list of the best of those choices from each state. And what to order once you get there.

Get our free mobile app

Senate Pub Instagram Senate Pub Instagram loading...

Ohio Restaurant Among Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

One Ohio restaurant was featured on the show in a 2014 episode called "One Street Wonders." Fieri parked his red '68 Camaro at Senate Restaurant in Blue Ash, Ohio. According to Delish, it was added to the 'best' list for serving up its unique and delicious hot dogs:

Located in downtown Cincinnati, Senate serves up gourmet street food but is known especially for its hot dogs. The menu is filled with catchy names, like the Trailer Park and the Hello Kitty hot dog, and the creative flavors on each bun certainly live up to the hype.

Senate serves other exciting menu items like poutine, crispy potstickers, chicken wings, oysters, mussels, and more. Senate is located at 1100 Summit Place Drive, Blue Ash, OH.

Senate Restaurant Instagram Senate Restaurant Instagram loading...

Ohio's Leading Causes of Death According to the Health Policy Institute of Ohio, these are what is killing working-aged Ohioans, 15-64, the most. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison