Find out which 6 Ohio hospitals received the dreaded D Grade safety rating.

Many times we choose whichever hospital is closest when we need medical care. However, when you see some of the Ohio hospital patient safety ratings, you might think twice. The grades you'll see below were published last Fall by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

6 Ohio Hospitals Earn 'D' Grade For Patient Safety

Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington - D Safety Rating

Clinton Memorial Hospital Knox Community Hospital loading...

Reports of patients falling and becoming injured are among the reasons this hospital received a D rating for patient safety.

Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon - D Safety Rating

Knox Community Hospital Google Street View loading...

Harmful events and dangerous bed sores are listed among the problems at this hospital.

Lima Memorial Health System in Lima - D Safety Rating

Lima Memorial Health System Google Street View loading...

Dangerous bed sores, patient falls and injuries are among the many safety issues listed for this Lima hospital.

OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus - D Safety Rating

OhioHealth Grant Medical Center Google Street View loading...

Falls causing broken hips and collapsed lungs were among the safety issues reported at this hospital.

Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge - D Safety Rating

Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center Google Street View loading...

Patient falls and injuries were listed as safety concerns for this hospital.

Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville - D Safety Rating

Trinity Medical Center West Google Street View loading...

Harmful events and patient falls are major concerns at this hospital.

Now that we know the hospitals in Ohio facing patient safety challenges, let's check out the best-rated buckeye hospitals.

Three Michigan hospitals received a D and one received an F for patient safety. Click here for that full story.

