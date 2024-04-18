The Absolute Prettiest Hotel To Stay At In Michigan

Whether you're planning a vacation to Michigan, or already live in the Mitten and looking for a staycation, there are plenty of hotel options. But one hotel in Michigan has set itself apart as the absolute prettiest hotel to stay at in the Great Lakes State and the U.S.

Michigan Hotel Is One Of The Prettiest In The Nation

A hotel stay should be a cozy, comfortable, home away from home retreat. Redbook recently ranked the best hotels in the country with good interior design, charming architecture, and a beautiful surrounding landscape. And it's no surprise that this Michigan treasure lands on the list of best hotels for an unforgettable getaway.

According to Redbook, the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is one of the prettiest hotels in America:

In 1887, the Grand Hotel first opened its doors on Mackinac Island in Michigan as a summer retreat for vacationers. Today, the national historic landmark is still a luxe lakeside escape that offers old-world hospitality and charm—plus interiors by Dorothy Draper protégé Carleton Varney.

And there is no shortage of incredible experiences and activities during your stay at the Grand Hotel. Build memories of waterfront picnics, quaint bike rides around a carless island, and evenings on the historic front porch. Go to wine and whiskey tastings, enjoy a traditional Afternoon Tea complete with live music, and don't forget to indulge in Mackinac fudge while exploring the Island.

Make it an unforgettable stay in one of the prettiest suites at the Grand Hotel such as the First Lady Suite or The Signature Suites With Lake Views.

