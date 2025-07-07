Indiana cities host a variety of festivals that offer live music, food, and fun throughout the year in the Hoosier state. One popular summertime festival in Indiana has been named one of the best food festivals in the nation.

Popular Indiana Festival Named 'Best Food Festival' In America

Lovefood ranked America's best food festivals and picked one from each state that features more than rides on the midway and traditional fair food. An Indiana festival makes the list for its unique tradition of celebrating one tasty food item.

Get our free mobile app

Pierogi Fest in Whiting highlights and celebrates Whiting’s Polish heritage. Lovefood says:

These delicious, filled parcels are served up in a variety of tasty ways and are undoubtedly a huge part of what attracts hundreds of thousands of people over three days each July.

Pierogi Fest not only highlights this iconic dumpling but also offers plenty of other delicious dishes, including Polish sausage, Golabki, and sweet treats to tantalize your taste buds. Pair your pierogies with a cold, refreshing beer from the beer garden.

The festive atmosphere also features live music, traditional dancing across several stages, a pierogi toss, a pierogi eating contest, and a polka parade. This one-of-a-kind parade features women dressed in housecoats and babushkas like grandmothers (or bushas), the lawnmower brigade in sandals and socks, plus Mr. Pierogi and Ms. Paczki.

Head to Whiting this summer and see for yourself why Pierogi Fest is one of the best food festivals in the U.S.

16 Indiana Towns with Dirty-Sounding Names A majority of these towns were given their names in the mid-to-late 1800s as settlers making their way across the country found unclaimed plots of land and decided to make them their own. While I imagine they thought the names they came up with were innocent, and perhaps a tribute to something in their lives, pop culture has warped our minds to the point since then that we can't help but think of something about the town that was never intended by its founders. Take a look at this list. I guarantee there's at least one name that will make you chuckle. Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan