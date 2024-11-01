Whether you're looking for the perfect spot for date night or a place to impress your friends and family with a memorable meal, you'll want to reserve your spot at one of America's best fine dining restaurants in Michigan.

Canva Canva loading...

Most Romantic Spot In Michigan Named Best Fine Dining Restaurant

LoveFood scoured the country to find the best fine dining restaurant in every state perfect for a special occasion dinner. One historic spot in Michigan is not only known for its award-winning meals, but it's also a popular spot for another special occasion.

Get our free mobile app

The English Inn In Eaton Rapids is one of the most romantic places for dining and for the most memorable weddings. LoveFood says:

Set within acres of sprawling green space, just outside of Lansing, this beautiful estate is a popular wedding venue and looks like something from an English fairytale. The on-site restaurant is equally evocative of an English restaurant, with charming wooden features, gold-framed paintings, and a roaring fireplace. The menu is on the fancier side, too, with seared Scottish salmon, beef Wellington, and a caviar service all available.

And it doesn't have to be a special occasion to enjoy a meal at The English Inn. Dine at the Pub or outdoor Terrace for a more casual bite like a juicy English Inn burger with your favorite toppings.

Read More: Best Places to Get Sushi in Michigan in 2024

Read More: Best Places to Get Sushi in Michigan in 2024

Cheers to The English Inn for adding another accolade to its list of awards as Michigan's and America's best fine-dining restaurant.

Most Expensive Michigan Restaurants 2024 Save up if you're planning on visiting one of these Michigan restaurants. These are among the most expensive ones the state has to offer. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison