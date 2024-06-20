Michigan Farmers’ Market Named One Of The Best In The Country

Summertime in Michigan means heading outdoors and enjoying all the season has to offer. A great way to enjoy summer is to stop by a farmers market for fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, and more. If you're looking for one of the best Farmers' markets in the nation, you'll find it right here in the Great Lakes State.

Michigan Farmer's Market Named One Of The Best In The Country

Finance Buzz recently released its rankings for the best farmers' markets in the country and created a list of the highest-rated farmers' markets that offer a unique experience for everyone to explore fresh, local goods. And while there are hundreds in the Mitten, one market ensures that there is always something new and exciting to discover.

Eastern Market in Detroit, Michigan has solidified its reputation as a must-visit destination. Finance Buzz says:

Eastern Market holds a Saturday market year-round and adds Sundays and Tuesdays to the bill in the summer. The Saturday market, perhaps the most popular, is packed with hundreds of vendors selling fresh produce, delicious meats, flowers, crafts, and more.

Eastern Market dates back to the 1840s, making it one of the oldest farmers' markets in the United States with its continued support of local farmers and businesses. It's also one of the largest, spanning several blocks in Detroit.

Eastern Market is also home to several restaurants, shops, and art galleries. Check out Eastern Market this summer and see why it's one of America's best farmers' markets.

