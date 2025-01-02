Indiana is home to several retail chains that offer a great shopping experience for their customers and provide an environment where employees want to work. And now one major retailer in Indiana ranks highest among them all as one of the best places to work in the state.

Major Retail Chain In Indiana Named 'Best Employer' In The State

Forbes recently ranked the best employers in Indiana and the U.S., doing what it takes to retain and keep their employees happy. The list includes survey results provided by Statista from more than 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 people. Employees ranked how likely they were to recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10, and one big brand company in Indiana ranked high for employee satisfaction.

Companies that received the highest scores in each state made the list. Employees have given Costco an 'A+' for its overall culture score, job security, great pay, benefits, and opportunities for professional development, so it's no wonder Costco made the list of best employers in Indiana. The retailer receives hundreds of applications from would-be workers at its warehouses in the state. And Costco isn't the only retail chain prioritizing the well-being of its staff.

Other retail brands that made the list of best employers in the Hoosier state include Meijer, Aldi, Kroger, Target, and Menards. Costco ranks 8th overall for the best employer on the list.

