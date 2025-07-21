Many Michigan spots serve quick and convenient breakfast options, but nothing compares to a delicious scratch-made breakfast. And one diner in the Great Lakes state is now the best diner to enjoy classic breakfast dishes in a place that makes you feel at home.

This Michigan Diner Named Best Breakfast In The State

Tasting Table named the best diners to order breakfast in every state, which receive rave reviews from customers, and the freshly made meals are always worth the trip. And one Michigan favorite makes the list for its hot, delicious breakfast and its homey ambiance.

According to Tasting Table, Crow's Nest in Kalamazoo has more going for it than just its stellar Google reviews:

The spot has also received more than a few recommendations by locals on Reddit, and it has over four stars on both Yelp and Tripadvisor. The brick-walled interior surrounds a crowd of unassuming tables and chairs, and if you ask us, the French toast looks insanely decadent.

Crow's Nest serves up delectable monthly specials, classic breakfast dishes, and unique twists on favorites like the Hot Honey Fried Chicken French Toast, Sleeping Bear Omelet served with marinated chicken breast, blue cheese, and fresh tomato, or the Saturday Detention Potato Bowl filled with bacon, jalapeno, cilantro, blue cheese crumble, garlic, potatoes, egg, and cheese.

Try Michigan's best diner for breakfast at the Crow's Nest in Kalamazoo.

