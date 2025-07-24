Michigan is an incredible place to call home, surrounded by natural beauty and the communities that offer affordable living, excellent education options, vibrant arts and entertainment, and numerous other attractions. And two Michigan cities are now among the Top 10 best places to live in America.

Two Michigan Communities Named Best Places To Live In The Nation

U.S. News and World Report released its annual list of the 250 Best Places to Live in the U.S. To be included on the list, a city had to offer good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market, and possess a high quality of life. And the Midwest wins big with two Michigan communities taking spots at the top of the list.

Get our free mobile app

#10 Troy

Troy offers a blend of suburban comfort with convenient access to the amenities of a larger city, making it an attractive location for families and professionals. According to U.S. News and World Report, Troy boasts a thriving business community offering more job opportunities for residents and more affordable housing compared to other cities of the same size.

Canva Canva loading...

#9 Rochester Hills

Rochester Hills is a tight-knit community with a charming downtown, excellent schools, and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities. Rochester Hills ranks high as the city offers a healthier job market than similarly sized metro areas, and the city's cost of living is better than similarly sized cities when you compare housing costs to median household income.

The 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan in 2025: Complete Countdown WARNING: The following countdown requires a sense of humor. I asked The following countdown requires a sense of humor. I asked ChatGPT to use US Census data, including median household income, the percentage of college degree holders, median home value, the percentage of residents working in management, population density, and more, to determine the 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan. Here's the countdown to #1: Gallery Credit: Scott Clow